Ravens vs. Browns: And the bad beats go on

Baker Mayfield after a 47-42 loss to the Ravens on Monday night. Image : Getty Images

Just two weeks after the Philadelphia Eagles had a meaningless, miraculous cover against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday Night Football delivered an even more ridiculous bad beat.



Bettors who had the Baltimore Ravens at -3 were sweating it as Justin Tucker lined up for a 55-yard kick. Those who had the Browns +3.5 were still sitting pretty.



After a touchback, Cleveland put on a terrible rendition of the Cal-Stanford Band Play that ultimately resulted in Jarvis Landry being pushed out of the end zone. The result: A safety and a Scorigami, with the first 47-42 game in league history, and a Baltimore cover.

The play was actually scored thusly (according to CBSsports.com):

B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 27 for 2 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CLE-R.Higgins at CLE 27. R.Higgins to CLE 21 for -6 yards. Lateral to B.Mayfield to CLE 15 for -6 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CLE-J.Landry at CLE 12. J.Landry to CLE 19 for 7 yards. Lateral to R.Higgins to CLE 19 for no gain (P.Queen). FUMBLES (P.Queen) recovered by CLE-K.Hunt at CLE 18. K.Hunt to CLE 16 for -2 yards. Lateral to R.Higgins to CLE 0 for -16 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CLE-J.Landry at CLE 0. J.Landry pushed ob in End Zone SAFETY (M.Humphrey).

The sports betting world was stunned: