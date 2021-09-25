The White Sox have won their first division title since 2008, which doesn’t really feel right, because they’ve only had two truly awful seasons in the last decade and a half, and power in the Central is rarely concentrated anywhere for too long, but it’s true. It would be a weird thing to lie about.



Championship droughts, of course, are the big thing that gets talked about, but there’s something mind-bending about teams having droughts for less significant milestones. The Jets, for instance, have never played a playoff game at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have only played one — a 24-2 win over the Falcons in the NFC wild card game on their way to Super Bowl XLIV. It’s been open for 11 years. The Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl over the Broncos in New Jersey, have as many postseason wins at the stadium as the two teams who call it home, combined.

But there’s much more misery out there than New York football, which is saying something, because the Gotham gridiron is grim. Here are some of sports’ longest-standing droughts for things other than championships. This is where the going has been really rough, and the tough haven’t gotten it goin’.