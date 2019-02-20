Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Schalke and Manchester City played themselves a pretty thrilling Champions League match on Wednesday, with a shorthanded City pulling off an unlikely comeback for a 3-2 win. But the real magic was happening in the stands in Gelsenkirchen, where a camera captured footage of what can only be explained as some sort of balancing god/beer wizard/alcoholic magician. Even if a mere mortal could, in theory, accomplish such a stunning feat as this, what normal human would have the guts to actually try it in such a crowded venue?

Please, do try this at home, and only at home. That way the only person you’ll spill beer on is yourself.

h/t Barry