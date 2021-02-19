Red Sox 'Idiot' Johnny Damon busted for DUI in Florida

Joh nn y Damon ain’t lookin’ too good in DUI mugshot. Screenshot : Florida Corrections

Johnny Damon looks like he had a rough night.



The former MLB star appeared dazed and glassy-eyed after being arrested in Windermere, Fla., on Friday morning. Damon is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence. Damon, a founding member of the famed Red Sox Idiots crew of 2004 , was arrested at approximately 8:15 AM and blew a blood alcohol level above .20. His wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.



Damon, 47, was reportedly unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and smelled of alcohol. He admitted that he had “just a little bit” to drink while making a small pinching motion with his fingers, according to the report.

Damon spent 18 years in the big leagues, most memorably as a fan favorite with. the Boston Red Sox from 2002-2005, including their remarkable 2004 World Series title that broke the Curse of the Bambino. He also played four years with the Yankees and five other teams, finishing with 2,769 hits.

This is a developing story.