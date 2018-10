Screenshot: Twitter

Bills fans tossing sex toys onto the field is a well-worn bit at this point, as evidenced by the fact that three separate dildos made their way onto the playing surface during last night’s game against the Patriots. It’s probably time for the dildo-tossers to get a new gag, but this one plays as long as it keeps forcing professional NFL referees into a position where their work duties involve kicking a dildo off the field:



He really booted that sucker!