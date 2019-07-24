Remember John Allen Chau, the American missionary who was killed by the North Sentinelese last year when he tried to make contact with the isolated people? Alex Perry has a tremendous feature over at Outside Magazine about his life and death and it is well worth your time.
Remember John Allen Chau, the American missionary who was killed by the North Sentinelese last year when he tried to make contact with the isolated people? Alex Perry has a tremendous feature over at Outside Magazine about his life and death and it is well worth your time.