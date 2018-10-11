Photo: Harry How (Getty)

The Daily Beast is reporting that the Los Angeles Dodgers cut a minor league player in 2015 after a hotel manager emailed the team to tell them that the player had sexually assaulted one of the hotel’s maids.



The Beast provides direct quotes from the hotel manager’s email:

“I guess for a few weeks now [the player] has been making remarks and asking her to go out with him,” the manager wrote in an email to a team official that was obtained by The Daily Beast. “She keeps telling him that she has a boyfriend and is not interested but he still keeps making comments.” The ballplayer, the manager wrote, would not take no for an answer. “On Sunday things elevated where she was cleaning another room and he came up behind her and grabbed her,” the email continued. “She pushed him back and he came back and grabbed her yet again. She told him that she wasn’t interested and that he needed to leave and he did.”

The Beast reports that members of the Dodgers front office, including current Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, discussed the allegation and found the hotel manager’s account to be credible. In one email, Kapler wrote, “[the hotel manager’s] report made me feel embarrassed for our organization. I assured him that we’d address the situation swiftly and that this would not be an issue going forward.”

The player who committed the alleged assault was not named by the Beast because he was never charged with a crime. He was released by the Dodgers a few months after the allegation, but later signed a minor-league contract with another MLB team. He was eventually released by that organization as well.

[Daily Beast]