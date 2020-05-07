Report: Earl Thomas’ Wife Catches Him In Orgy, Holds Him At Gunpoint. Thomas: Things Like This Happen, Pray For Us

Looks like Ravens safety Earl Thomas put something where his wife Nina didn’t think it belonged. Photo : Getty

The football world is afire with Wednesday’s report of an intense and near-violent domestic incident involving Baltimore Ravens star Earl Thomas.



Thomas narrowly escaped with his life after his wife and two of her friends crashed a sex romp at an Austin, Texas, AirBnB, according to TMZ.

The veteran safety reportedly got into an argument with his wife, Nina, and called his brother Seth to pick him up at his home in Austin.

Nina Thomas went onto her husband’s Snapchat account and found an incriminating video of him with another woman. She then used Snapchat to locate and track him to his mistress’ AirBnB. She met up with two friends with plans to confront him, bringing along Earl’s 9mm Beretta “to scare him.”

They found the Thomas brothers in bed with other women.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Nina took out the gun’s magazine, thinking it could not fire, but there was still a bullet in the chamber. Police arrived on the scene at 3:41 a.m. and say that Nina pointed the gun “from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.”

Luckily, Earl Thomas was able to wrestle the gun away from his wife, although she apparently bopped him in the nose during the scuffle. The police arrested Nina Thomas for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

TMZ Sports reports that cops interviewed the “other woman” at the scene, who claims that Nina Thomas threatened her and her friend, saying, “I got something for all you ho’s!”

Thomas, who was not arrested, posted a video on his Instagram. He didn’t respond to details of the case, saying, “It’s really not anybody’s business. It pisses me off that it got out. Instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all prayers.” On Thursday morning, Thomas deleted the video.

The seven-time Pro Bowler who earned fame as a member of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” secondary turns 31 today. He and wife, née Nina Heisser, were high school sweethearts, married in a star-studded 2016 ceremony in Houston where he wore a crown. In attendance were Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson and his then-fiancée, Ciara. Singer Anthony Hamilton performed at the wedding. Thomas, a first-round pick out of Texas in 2010, signed a four-year, $55M contract with the Ravens before last season.

Nina Thomas was freed on bail. Her attorney Jonathan Goins told TMZ Sports that she “unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations.” The couple have three children.