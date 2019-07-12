Screenshot: YouTube

Last month, The Daily Beast reported that former WWE wrestler Tyrus had been removed from his position as co-host of a streaming show on Fox Nation because he had sexually harassed co-host Britt McHenry. Today, the Huffington Post is reporting that Tyrus’s harassment took the form of disgusting and barely comprehensible text messages.



Huffpo, citing four sources familiar with the contents of the text messages, reports that Tyrus sent texts to McHenry that included things like, “Just pull your boobs out now why don’t you. Just grin and bare it.” Tyrus also allegedly sent McHenry a message that read, “Keep being negative and I’ll send you another dick pic.”

Other messages were just as inappropriate, but far harder to understand:

Between November 2018 and January 2019, Tyrus sent texts like this one to McHenry: “I love the fact your always working if we ever had sex I feel like after an orgazzum you say speaking of feeling good did see the story on the puppy rescue we should do a segment on it hand me my phone.”

Advertisement

Despite being removed as co-host of McHenry’s show due to the sexual harassment complaints made against him, Tyrus remains a Fox Nation employee and now hosts his own show.

[Huffintgon Post]