Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

If you are not yet exhausted from reading stories about what exactly went wrong with the Boston Celtics last season, ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan has yet another post-mortem for your perusal. The thesis of this one is that the Celtics’ failure was not entirely the fault of Kyrie Irving’s weirdo mood swings, but it does include one satisfying anecdote about Irving being a total moody weirdo.



From the story:

At the completion of the regular season, the team set up 100 balls in a room for their charitable partners. Everyone signed the balls except Irving. When pressed to do it, say team sources, he was neither aggressive nor confrontational. He merely said, “No, I’m not interested in that.”

There are infinite ways to imagine that scene unfolding, but here is the one I prefer: Irving comes striding through the locker room wearing what appears to be a monk’s habit, refusing to so much as look in the direction of the assembled balls waiting for his autograph. A team staffer stops Irving’s progress, and whispers something in his ear. Irving responds by placing his right hand on the staffer’s chest, looking deeply into his eyes, and whispering, “No, I’m not interested in that.” Then he retrieves his copy of 12 Rules For Life from his locker and leaves.

[ESPN]