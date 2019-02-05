Photo: Matthew Stockman (Getty)

Mo Bamba, who went sixth in the 2018 NBA draft, was having a perfectly cromulent rookie season for the Magic: 6.2 points, 5.0 boards, and 1.4 blocks in 16 minutes a game. It was easy to forget about the big man given all the exciting tots from that lottery, and it was easy to lose sight of him amid the forest of 6-foot-10ish dudes that is Orlando’s roster. It appears there will be less Bamba for the time being: he has a stress fracture in his left tibia, per the team.

Prepare yourself for the possibility of no Bamba for the next several weeks, and then only slightly Mo Bamba after that.