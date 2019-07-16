Photo: Dan Istitene (Getty)

According to the Sports Business Journal, we are one step closer to living in a world in which every possible moment spent watching a sporting event will also be a moment spent absorbing corporate advertising. That’s because MLB is reportedly considering following the NBA’s lead and adding advertising patches to player uniforms. This sucks!



The report states that we’re still a few years away from seeing the patches, because their allowance would need to be negotiated into the next CBA in 2022. (For some reason, the Red Sox and Yankees were allowed to wear patches during this year’s London series.) But their arrival seems like an inevitability:

“We’re examining the patch, but clearly we have things to work through first,” said Noah Garden, MLB executive vice president of business and sales. “I’d say it’s inevitable down the road, but certainly not immediate. This is something that requires a fairly long runway. There are lots of things to take into consideration, but I think we will get there.”

Now is a good time to buy your favorite player’s jersey, unless of course you’re excited to express your enthusiasm for Mike Trout and Waste Management at the same time.

[SBJ]