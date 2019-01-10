Photo: Rich Fury (Getty)

Nick Young’s lone NBA action this season was a four-game cup of coffee with the Nuggets. He scored nine points and got waived shortly before the new year, though it appears he’s still getting shots up.



According to TMZ, Young was hanging out at a Los Angeles car wash last Friday, when a fan recognized him and asked for a photo. Young reportedly declined, but the fan went ahead and took a picture anyway, a true dick move that provoked Young into, in TMZ’s words, “firing off a nut shot.” Solid defense from a known turnstile.

Young was also accused of grabbing the guy’s phone and leaving the car wash. The aggrieved fan called the LAPD and lodged a report, though no arrests have been made. It seems the BORN REBLE learned a thing or two from Draymond Green.

