Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty)

Who is ready for a particularly grim session of Let’s Remember Some Guys? Because according to reports coming out of the Dominican Republic, former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo have been arrested in what authorities have described as “the largest operation against organized crime” in the country:



According to Diario Libre, Dotel and Castillo have been linked to a drug trafficking and money laundering network headed by César Emilio Peralta, who is an alleged drug kingpin. There aren’t any details yet on exactly what roles Dotel and Castillo are alleged to have played in this network. Authorities reportedly raided dozens of properties connected to Peralta during today’s sting.

[Diario Libre]