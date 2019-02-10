Report: One Of Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine Cronies Was Once Sued By The Miami Heat

Now that Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen and a member of Trump’s inner circle, has been arrested and charged with manipulating the American electoral system and funneling Russian money into U.S. elections, all sorts of details are emerging and reemerging about his slimy little life.

According to a report published by Politico today, Parnas’s shadiness goes way back. In 2008, he was accused of holding a gun to his landlord’s head; in 2006, he did a deal with Lou Pearlman, the producer of NSYNC, who went on to be sentenced to 25 years in prison for running a massive ponzi scheme; and for years, until 2003, he was also in business with Mitchell Reisman, a man who pled guilty to theft by deception and securities fraud in 2004.

Oh, and he got mad at the Miami Heat because a player wouldn’t give him a signed ball. From Politico:

In 2002, he was among a group of Miami Heat ticket-holders sued by the basketball team for failing to pay on multi-season, six-figure contracts for premium seats. At the time, Parnas told the Miami Herald he had stopped paying because the team wasn’t living up to its end of an agreement that included a verbal promise to have a player hand him a signed team basketball at center court during halftime of a game in 2000. When that did not happen, Parnas told the paper, “It made me look like a fool in front of my clients.”

If you happen to know which player was supposed to give this sweaty turd his basketball, let us know.