Loudoun County Public Schools and the Leesburg Police Department are investigating an allegation that football players at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia, held down and sexually assaulted a teammate during a post-practice hazing ritual earlier this month. Per a Loudoun Times-Mirror report:

Tuscarora’s football practice has been canceled for at least the past two days, according to one of the sources. That source, who requested anonymity to speak openly about the incident, said it’s believed the victim was held down by teammates who inserted objects into the victim after practice on Oct. 1.

A statement from the school district given to the Times-Mirror says police “have not determined what charges, if any, will be sought regarding this incident.” According to a report from the local FOX affiliate, video of the incident was at one point posted online, although “police could not confirm” that detail. Police are reportedly interviewing players on the team. Tuscarora resumed practice on Tuesday of this week, and will play their scheduled game Friday night against Freedom High School.

