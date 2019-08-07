Photo: Mineral County

From the moment “respecting the flag” became a piece of gristle floating in the soupy brains of people who watch a lot of Fox News and burn their Nikes, we began heading towards this moment. At long last, someone has allegedly assaulted a teenager over perceived disrespect for the flag and national anthem.



The story comes to us from the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Superior, Montana. According to KPAX, a man named Curt Brockway walked up behind a teen boy named Wally while the national anthem was playing, picked the kid up, and then threw him onto the ground headfirst. Witnesses told the news station that the man then tried to justify his actions by claiming that the boy had been disrespecting the flag by not removing his hat during the anthem.

Wally’s mother spoke to KPAX and insisted that her son was targeted while minding his own business:

“He’s deathly afraid of strangers. He doesn’t remember anything. All the witnesses I have talked to said this was completely random,” Keeler said. “There was no exchange – nothing! He targeted Wally and took him down,” she added.

Wally was subsequently flown to a children’s hospital in Spokane and treated for temporal skull fractures. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Brockway made his first court appearance on Monday, and was released without bail despite prosecutors asking for a $100,000 bond.

KPAX also reported that Brockway pleaded guilty to an assault with a weapon charge in 2010 after he pointed a gun at a family in a car and threatened to kill them. For that, he received a 10-year suspended sentence.

[KPAX]