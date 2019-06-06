The man who pushed Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night was none other than Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens, the team has confirmed. The news was first reported by Axios.

After Lowry went flying into the bench going after a loose ball, Stevens, who naturally is a venture capitalist douchebag, reached out and shoved Lowry with one hand. Lowry was rightfully pissed, and after the game said that Stevens had also “said a couple vulgar words” to him. Later, Stevens was escorted out of his courtside seat.

The rumors started swirling about the man’s identity last night, according to certain reporters who love to brag about not reporting news.

And for some reason, one that probably begins with “access” and ends with “is poison,” none of the Warriors beat writers, who are most knowledgeable about the team and its owners, reported the news either. It’s hard to believe that the reporters who spend every day around this team didn’t recognize Stevens right away.

Deadspin reached out to the Warriors earlier this morning asking for comment and will update if we hear back.

Update (12:35 p.m. ET): The Warriors released a statement that said Stevens is banned from attending the rest of the NBA Finals.