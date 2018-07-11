Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

In a truly troubling sign of poor judgment, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he racked up huge sums of credit card debt purchasing season tickets to watch the chronically disappointing Washington Nationals play baseball in their charmless stadium year after year:



White House spokesman Raj Shah told The Washington Post that Kavanaugh built up the debt by buying Washington Nationals season tickets and tickets for playoff games for himself and a “handful” of friends.

So just how much season ticket debt are we talking about, here? This Washington Post report says in 2016 Kavanaugh reported between $60,000 and $200,000 in debt, spread between three credit cards and a personal loan. That’s a lot of money! Shah offered that some of the debt may have been related to home improvements, but it appears that the vast majority of it—tens of thousands of dollars, if not hundreds of thousands—was spent on ticket plans to watch the Nationals glide through meaningless regular seasons and then bomb out of the playoffs with all the reliability of the phases of the moon. Kavanaugh’s debt was all apparently wiped out in 2017, which raises the question of just how someone who “has not built wealth” during his career in public service pays back hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt in a single year.

Shah told The Post that Kavanaugh’s friends reimbursed him for their share of the baseball tickets and that the judge has since stopped purchasing the season tickets.

Good timing, Brett.