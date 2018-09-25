Photo: Mike Lawrie (Getty)

UFC welterweight Abdul Razak Alhassan was indicted Monday in Tarrant County, Texas, for charges related to the alleged rape of two women in one night in March 2018. Alhassan was reportedly arrested in April following a Saginaw Police Department investigation, and was out on $20,000 bail bond when he participated in UFC 228 earlier this month.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that on or about March 23, Alhassan agreed to drive two women home from the Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth, where he was then working as head of security. One of the alleged victims, a 22-year-old woman, was intoxicated to the point of incapacitation when Alhassan reportedly drove her and her 20-year-old friend back to the younger woman’s family home. It is there that the women say Alhassan raped them, one after the other, in a bedroom of the home:

The younger woman told investigators she remembered later that night arriving at her Saginaw home, where she lives with her parents, and Alhassan carrying her friend into her bedroom. “She said the defendant laid (the first woman) on the bed and she believed the defendant had left the residence,” the affidavit states. “She said she went into the kitchen to get a drink and when she returned the defendant was standing in the corner of her bedroom.”

The 20-year-old said Alhassan then grabbed her from behind, shoved her face first into the bed, “holding her down and removing the spandex shorts she had on under her dress,” the affidavit states. She said he then raped her, according to the affidavit.

Alhassan then allegedly moved to the unconscious woman on the bed, removed her underwear, and proceeded to rape her as well. The younger woman says after Alhassan left the home she woke her mother “to tell her that something was wrong with her friend.” The mother and the younger victim then reportedly found the 22-year-old vomiting on the bed and “with her panties on inside out and with both legs in one leg hole.” The women reported the alleged assaults on March 24 and 25 at John Peter Smith Hospital.

In May a judge reportedly modified the conditions of Alhassan’s bond, allowing him to leave Tarrant County, and to remove his GPS tracker when not in Tarrant County, in order to train for his career in mixed martial arts. Alhassan knocked out Niko Price in the first round of their bout at UFC 228 on September 8. The Star-Telegram reports that Alhassan quit the bouncer job “months ago” over unspecified “personal stuff.”