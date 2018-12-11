Photo: Keith Srakocic (AP)

MLB’s hot stove continues to burn the fingerprints off those who touch it, and the Chicago White Sox are somewhere in its vicinity, holding their palms up to try to warm up a little bit. The latest news out of the winter meetings, broken by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and his associate Robert Murray:

Nova, who will be making $9.2 million this year, brings to the White Sox the ability to pitch near or at a major-league level. Over the last three years, he has used his pedestrian four-seamer, uninspiring curveball, and flat change-up to prevent runs at a league-average rate while coming within one inning of qualifying for the ERA title in each of those campaigns; all of this makes him, as of now, perhaps their best and at worst their third-best starting pitcher. With a good spring, Nova might well end up toeing the slab when the Sox open their 2019 campaign in Kansas City this coming March.

As of press time it was unknown what players the Sox surrendered for Nova, but it seemed unlikely anyone would have heard of any of them.