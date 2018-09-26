Serial self-plagiarizer and teeth-enthusiast Rick Reilly has, for some goddamn reason, made a return to the world of sports writing. He attended a press conference at the Ryder Cup today, and while Justin Thomas was on the dais, Rick turned on that classic charm we all know and love:



Reilly was attempting to make a joke about the fact that Thomas’s dad is writing guest columns from the Ryder Cup for the Courier Journal, which is a fine thing to ask a light-hearted question about. Best not to just go charging straight ahead by barking, “Your father being a sportswriter, is there a lot of shame in that?” like some kind of weirdo, though.