Several major PGA stars defected to LIV on massive contracts, although specific figures were never publicly announced. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson all reportedly left the PGA for $100 million each, with Phil Mickelson getting $200 million. Tiger Woods reportedly turned down a $900 million deal to stay loyal to the PGA. Now, that blood money appears to be the heist of the century with the leagues joining forces. As its own entity, LIV failed to win golf’s signature event, The Masters, including a choke job from Koepka this year. Few details are known about the agreement at this time, as the merger came as a surprise to many.