Robert Kraft’s charmed existence continues as sex massage video tossed, case likely closed

With the spa video out, it’s looking more and more like Robert Kraft won’t face any consequences for paying for sex in a massage parlor in 2019. Image : ( Getty Images )

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is likely off the hook for allegedly paying for sex in a Florida massage parlor in February of 2019.

Kraft was charged after police said they recorded Kraft engaging in the illegal activity in January of that year. On Monday, prosecutors in the state announced that they won’t appeal a court’s decision to block the video that allegedly shows the 79-year-old Kraft forking out dollars for sex.



The footage from inside the massage rooms was likely the most significant evidence in the case, Now that the video is blocked from trial, Kraft and 25 other men accused of paying for sex acts will likely have the charges dropped.



The Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal discovered last month that police in Jupiter, Florida secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms at the spa in the early part of 2019. The secret recordings violated the rights of individuals who attended the spa, including Kraft, and it led the court to block the use of the video.



On Monday, Kraft’s attorneys filed for the recordings to be destroyed and said the $7-billion owner might pay the state’s cost if the destruction order were challenged.



The parlor that Kraft attended was also linked to possible human trafficking violations, but there has been no one charged with that crime. Prosecutors wanted the recordings to be utilized to possibly convict the massage parlor’s owner of potential felonies.



According to ESPN, if Kraft, who hasn’t been found to have any involvement in human trafficking, was found guilty of paying for sex he likely would have not served jail time and simply paid a fine or did community service.



Kraft released an apology in March of 2019 even though he pleaded not guilty to his soliciting prostitution charges.



“I am truly sorry,” Kraft said. “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans, and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”



Whether or not Kraft will face punishment from the NFL is yet to be determined.

