The last decade of Phoenix Suns basketball under owner Robert Sarver has been absolute shit, and there are no signs that it’ll get better sometime soon. Over at ESPN, Kevin Arnovitz has a long and depressing read for any Suns fan, one that focuses mainly on the failures and mistakes of the team’s overwhelmingly hands-on owner, and the shortcomings of interim co-general manager James Jones.

Jones is pretty confounding in his own right, given his dismissal of scouting and apparently reluctance to communicate with staff or other GMs. But Sarver unsurprisingly provides the best tidbits. People have stories about him giving unsolicited and unwelcome criticism to coaches, players, and even restaurant owners going back years. But this miscalculation involving former GM Ryan McDonough is the grossest and best:

Four years after naming McDonough general manager, Sarver acquired some live goats from a Diana Taurasi event at Talking Stick Resort Arena and planted them upstairs in McDonough’s office. The stunt was both a practical joke and an inspirational message—the Suns should find a GOAT of their own, one who dominates like Taurasi. The goats, unaware of their metaphorical connotation, proceeded to defecate all over McDonough’s office.

Oh, I think the goats were extremely aware of the metaphor going on there.

[ESPN]