About halfway through the third quarter, Denver’s Torrey Craig set a screen on Rodney Hood to free up Jamal Murray. The screen caught Hood with his legs in an awkward position and he immediately went down clutching his knee. Portland staff members were able to get to Hood once play was stopped a few seconds later. Hood needed help getting back to the locker room.

Hood had just come off a 25-point performance off the bench for the Trail Blazers’ Game 6 win on Thursday. While his scoring output wasn’t quite at the same level in this particular, his bench contributions have served the team well throughout the series.

The Blazers announced that Hood would be questionable to return and suffered a left knee hyperextension on the hit.

