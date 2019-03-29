Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

To kick off their Miami Open quarterfinal Thursday night, Roger Federer handed Kevin Anderson a bagel. It was one of just six sets the big-serving Anderson has ever lost 6-0 in a 12-year ATP career, and his first-ever bagel in an opening set. Here’s how Federer chose to cut it up:



That initial wild stretch volley immediately turns this point into a Wii Tennis glitch. Typical Federer highlights are all about the finesse and point construction (he is a luxury brand after all), but this one just isolates his nutty reflexes in a mess of a rally. The Swiss won 6-0, 6-4 after breaking Anderson in a 14-minute return game late in the second. To recap this year: Federer locked up his 100th career title in Dubai, lost narrowly to Dominic Thiem in the Indian Wells final, and is now 16-2 on the season. Also, he turns 38 this summer.