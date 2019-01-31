Photo: AP

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was his usual charmless, evasive self at yesterday’s annual pre-Super Bowl press conference. He dodged all the hard questions and didn’t have anything interesting to say, but he did claim to have reached out to Saints head coach Sean Payton and a few Saints players in order to express his understanding of their frustration at being boned out of the Super Bowl. That was probably a lie, though.



Here’s what Goodell said:

We understand the frustration of the fans. I’ve talked to Coach Payton, the team, the players. We understand the frustration that they feel right now and we certainly want to address that.

And here’s what Saints receiver Michael Thomas had to say:

Thomas apparently isn’t the only member of the Saints to have pushed back on Goodell’s claim. Former Saints lineman Zack Strief, who now does play-by-play on Saints radio broadcasts, says he reached out to Drew Brees and Ben Watson, both of whom told him that they had not spoken to Goodell.

Very soon you will be instantly exhausted by any Saints fan mentioning the infamous blown call, but for now we can join with them in calling Roger Goodell the biggest weenie in sports.