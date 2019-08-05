Photo: Scott Cunningham (Getty)

Braves phenom Ronald Acuña Jr. had an exciting weekend against the Reds. On Friday, he hit a 463-foot homer. On Saturday, he earned the first walk-off hit of his career, smacking a ball down the left-field line to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Then on Sunday, with his team down 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth and with a man on first, Acuña Jr. did this:



You can’t see the ball in that clip, but you don’t need to, because Acuña Jr.’s reaction tells you everything you need to know about where it went. It also tells you just how much fun baseball can be when a player who is as cool and captivating as Acuña Jr. is allowed to be just that.