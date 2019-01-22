Photo: Getty

The late Roy Halladay earned a well-deserved first-ballot nod from the BBWAA on Tuesday, with 85.4 percent of voters enshrining him in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The two-time Cy Young winner Halladay enters Cooperstown with 203 career wins, 2,117 strikeouts, 64.3 WAR, and a whole lotta hats worn, as shown off by sportslogos.net’s Chris Creamer:

Halladay will obviously go into the Hall as a Blue Jay, but Creamer asks a fascinating question: Which hat should go on his plaque? Here they are, ranked:

