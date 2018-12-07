Photo: Gene Sweeney Jr. (Getty)

There are few things that will drive an NBA big man crazier than picking up two early fouls and being forced to the bench in the first quarter. It is particularly annoying when those two fouls occur in the first three minutes of the damn game, as Jazz center Rudy Gobert demonstrated last night.



Gobert got whistled for a loose-ball foul immediately after the opening tip, which put him just one foul away from a long stint on the bench with 11:59 still to play in the first quarter. Perhaps sensing this vulnerability, James Harden went down easily while fronting Gobert a few possessions later, successfully drawing the foul. Gobert was, uh, not happy about this:

The funny thing is Gobert was still safe even after slapping some stuff off the scorer’s table, and was only ejected because he kept arguing from the bench. He didn’t seem take the ejection too harshly, though:

The Jazz won the game 119-91, because the Rockets stink.