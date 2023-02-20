The top five landing spots for post-buyout Russell Westbrook

Do we still have to take Russell Westbrook seriously? I mean, if you can’t play with LeBron James or Kevin Durant, who can you fit next to? Whichever franchise signs him next will be his fifth in six years (unless he ruins it back with the Wizards), and we’re firmly in “This guy might be out of the league with gas left in the tank a la Allen Iverson” territory. However, the internet needs speculation, and I’m here to make fun of that craving.

So, without explaining too much/giving you a reason not to go forth and click, here are the top five landing spots for Russell Westbrook.