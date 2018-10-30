Photo: Duane Burleson (AP)

Rutgers junior linebacker Izaia Bullock was arrested by Rutgers PD and charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree by Middlesex County prosecutors today. NJ.com first reported the news. According to prosecutors, Bullock “initiated a plot to murder [two] family members of an acquaintance. The intended victims are not affiliated with Rutgers University.”

Police didn’t include many other details, or whose family he allegedly intended to kill, but they did confirm that nobody was injured. Bullock was reportedly kicked off the team this morning, and Rutgers also appears to have deleted Bullock’s profile from the football website. He’s being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a court appearance.

Before attending Rutgers, Bullock played for Gattaca, which is a junior college-like program intended to help transition high school players to D-I and D-II schools.