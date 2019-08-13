Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In the top of the second inning of Tuesday night’s Reds-Nationals game, Reds rookie sensation Aristides Aquino took a mighty cut at a high Joe Ross fastball and scalded it straight back into the backstop net. The net caught the ball, of course, which was good news for a Nationals fan seated in the third row behind the plate, who otherwise would’ve taken Aquino’s foul shot to the stomach. The news was less good for her beer and her t-shirt, both of which paid dearly for her jumpy reflexes:

I’d say pour one out for the lost beer, but given the circumstances that would be highly insensitive.