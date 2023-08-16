Sage Steele and Michele Tafoya: A match made in delusion

So how does one become an official member of the “Coalition of Courage,” Michele Tafoya? Is there a fee? Do you hold meetings? Is there a secret intake process that has been passed down through the decades? Or does one simply have to take a decorated career in an industry that becomes more difficult by the day to earn a living in, and give it away? If that’s the case then she and Sage Steele are the perfect cofounders.

Steele posted on Xwitter that her lawsuit with ESPN/Disney has been settled and she is leaving the company. Steele will now be “exercising her First Amendment rights more freely.” Tafoya later quote Xweeted Steele, welcoming her to both the made-up club, and a podcast appearance.

Also on Tuesday, a title and description of one of Tafoya’s podcast episodes went viral. Hunter Hitler, and Hand Soap: Hunter is always in the news… But Hitler? Well opinions about him can get you fired.

That strange Hitler sentence is about a former Seattle Times columnist, David Volodzko, who was fired for posting on Xwitter that Lenin was eviler than Hitler because he killed both people who he did and didn’t believe were harmful to society. In Volodzko’s opinion, Hitler only wanted to kill people who he believed were harmful to society.

The people out there whose brains haven’t been eaten by Russian internet tampering, might understand why I am concerned that Steele appearing on Tafoya’s podcast might be a backdoor pilot to a Bizzaro PTI. If Tucker Carlson can climb to No. 1 on the viewership, think of the damage that those two can do with actual broadcasting ability and jawlines that don’t look like an unsliced loaf of bread.



They would truly be a match made in Replacement Theory heaven. Every day Steele and Tafoya could explain to us how conservative white Christian voices are being silenced, as legislatures mostly made up of that demographic are passing actual laws. One of Steele’s recent social media posts is her pleased with Texas governor Greg Abbott signing a “Save Women’s Sports Act.” A bill that does nothing to better fund collegiate women’s sports, but requires athletes to participate according to their biological sex.



Abbott of course is using this waste of time by the governing bodies of Texas as a public relations win, as he also has saws placed in the Rio Grande River to mangle human beings trying to reach American shores. Oh yes, a discussion about this on “Coalition of Courage” would certainly be empathetic and thoughtful.

I am not wishing that this union be foisted onto the public the way that Brian Urlacher’s hair is on the highway near O’Hare Airport, but the tea leaves are there to be read. Two longtime sports broadcasters think that the free speech rights of conservatives are being restricted, and one is white while the other is Black. A match made in heaven for people who google Hunter Biden every day.



Just wait, the pair is going to do a test drive on Tafoya’s podcast. Eventually, Steele will begin her own podcast and they will complete the home and home. Then maybe on YouTube, maybe on Fox, maybe even Elon provides them the platform like he did Carlson, but Coalition of Courage will likely find its way to the airwaves.



And how a person feels when reading that title is exactly how that person would feel watching those two at a desk with a rundown of topics.

