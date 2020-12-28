Seahawks defense makes Rams look futile, Dallas can steal booboo division, and Packers could dethrone Chiefs

Hooray for Aaron Rodgers and the Pack, who are unquestionably for real. Photo : Getty Images

The end of the NFL season is next week, which means that playoff spots are on the line.



The Browns lost nearly their entire receiving core to COVID issues this week, which is one of the main reasons they lost to the Jets, but no one gets an excuse for losing to the Jets. They are literally the Jets, my four-year-old niece could beat them.

But anywho, let’s take a look at how teams are jockeying for playoff position in Week 16.

Rams vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks took care of the Rams on Sunday to wrap up the NFC West crown.

Wilson had a solid but rather pedestrian day throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown. The defense really carried Seattle yesterday.

They made the Rams offense look as clueless as Donald Trump in a meeting on foreign policy. The Rams running game looked about as outdated as a pager. And they made Jared Goff look as stiff as a tree trunk.

The Seahawks defense held the Rams to their lowest offensive output of the season (9 points) and held them without a touchdown on the day.

The Rams will be looking to squeak into the playoffs next week with a win against the Cardinals or a Bears loss.

Seattle will likely be the two or three seed depending on what happens in week 17.

Eagles vs. Cowboys

In a pivotal game in the NFC East, Jalen Hurts led the Eagles down into Dallas and tried to pull out a much-needed win.

Needless to say, the Eagles didn’t get that win.

Dallas stomped the Philadelphia 37-17 in a game where the Eagles secondary had no answers for the Cowboys wide receivers, especially Michael Gallup, who had six catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles had opportunities to get back into the game once Dallas took the lead, but Head Coach Doug Pederson started having brain cramps again on the sideline. For a large part of the game yesterday, Pederson inexplicably abandoned the run game which had worked so well for the team in the first half and resorted to continuous dropbacks for Hurts, which made the Eagles offense more stagnant.

Hurts finished 21/39 for 326 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had 69 yards on the ground. Yet, Pederson completely forgetting that he had Myles Sanders gashing the Cowboys in the first half will be the story.

In one of the wackiest seasons ever, Dallas now has a chance to make the playoffs. All they need to do is beat the Giants on Sunday and hope that Washington finds a way to fold like they normally do and the Cowboys will be the NFC East champs.

Titans vs. Packers

On a snowy night in Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams torched the Titans secondary.

The two stars combined for 11 receptions, 142 yards, and three touchdowns. Tennessee had absolutely no answers for these men.

Rodgers and Adams had the Titans DBs looking more lost than a Gen Z kid in a record store.

The loss for Tennessee leaves them tied with Indianapolis for the best record in the AFC South. If the Colts win next week versus the Jaguars and the Titans lose against the Texans, Tennessee would not only lose the division but could be in jeopardy of not making the playoffs altogether.

Green Bay is currently the one seed in the NFC and able to clinch the first-round bye in the playoffs with a win next week against Chicago or a Seattle loss.

The Packers have been a team that not many have talked about all season. Rodgers has been playing on an MVP level and the defense has shown that it can hold its own against very good teams.

The Packers may be the biggest threat to dethroning the Chiefs in the Super Bowl this season.