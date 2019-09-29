Sean McDermott Had To Chase Bill Belichick's Son Off The Field During Bills Warm-Ups

The Patriots stay Patriotsing. Before Sunday’s game against Buffalo, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was seen chasing off two Patriots assistant coaches from the field, as the pair was watching the end of the Bills’ warm-ups. As captured by WROC-TV’s Thad Brown, McDermott is clearly gesticulating at the two coaches and ushering them off the field before he himself headed into the locker room:



Advertisement

To add a fun little twist, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the coach on the left being shooed off by McDermott is none other than Brian Belichick, son of Bill and a current “coaching assistant” for the Pats. While not an actual rule-breaking act, it’s common courtesy for the visiting team’s coaches to leave the field before the home team finishes warming up. If there’s one thing an NFL coach can’t abide by, it’s a break of decorum. Then again, what else would you expect from a Belichick?