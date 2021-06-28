SEE IT: 47-year-old T.O. still schooling young DBs

He’s still got it. Image : Getty Images

TO has still got it.



I mean, against teenagers, sure.

The 47-year-old was recently seen at a football camp hosted by Jackson State coach, and fellow Hall of Famer , Deion Sanders . Sanders invited T. O. to help coach the event.

But it looks like Owens went from coach to participant at the camp created for high schoolers and junior college players.

Here he is, toying with the young ball players. Enjoy.

It’s a fun watch, of course. But is any of this surprising? It shouldn’t be.

I have no doubt that going against a hall- of- fame wide receiver is a cool opportunity for a young defensive back who probably grew up watching old T. O. highlights on YouTube (wait, now I feel old). But it takes a certain type of someone to think they can square up with any professional athlete, period. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the vast majority of us can’t hang with the pros. I know, it’s incredibly hard to believe.

Remember earlier this year when a high schooler thought he could take Brian Scalabrine one-on-one? Yeah, that dude didn’t score a point.

And there will always be that fan who screams “I could do that!” on Twitter or on the coach. No, you can’t, whoever you are.

Anyway, to his credit, there was at least one camper who forced a drop from Owens . There could’ve been more, of course, but the video is only 49 seconds long. The rest of the campers featured in the clip? Well, they didn’t exactly lock the retired receiver down. And neither would you, buddy. Don’t get any ideas.

Asked why he wanted to go against the young ball players, Owens tweeted “they said they wanted that work!”

Well, they got all they could handle . Hope they had their popcorn at the ready.