A cat ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium last night, and it was just about the most interesting thing to happen to the Yankees all season.



Advertisement

The incredulity from Yankees longtime broadcaster Michael Kay here as the Orioles bullpen door is never opened to usher in the lost kitty is what truly makes this, before the cat beat a retreat to Stan’s Sports Bar across the street before calling WFAN to ask when Anthony Rizzo is going to earn his pinstripes.

It was certainly the best news the Yanks got all day, as first they lost to the Orioles, 7-1, and found out Gerrit Cole has COVID and will be out for a bit. That’s probably even more depressing on a night when Andrew Heaney made his New York debut and proceeded to get windburned.

“Definitely, it’s tough. It’s been a tough year. We got this news with Cole and definitely a low blow there,” said Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez through an interpreter.

This is the second outbreak in the Bronk, as after the All-Star Break, six Yankees (Aaron Judge, pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta and Nestor Cortes, catcher Kyle Higashioka, and infielder Gio Urshela) tested positive for Covid.

The loss keeps the Yanks three games behind the A’s for the second spot in the coin-flip game, and seven behind the Rays for the AL East.

Advertisement

This being baseball, and as we’ve just seen with the Phillies, it will probably cause a lot of jarheads to use it as proof that the vaccine is a hoax, because we live in the most moronic of timelines. New York will have to get through a turn or two of the rotation without one of their only two non-clowns in the rotation (Jordan Montgomery being the other).