SEE IT: Donovan Mitchell breaks defender’s legs without even really trying

Who says no? Screenshot : NBA-TV

Donovan Mitchell doesn’t care about your defense. Donovan Mitchell doesn’t care about an open Rudy Goebert. Donovan Mitchell doesn’t care about Shaq. Donovan Mitchell is just going to Donovan Mitchell — and for Utah Jazz fans, that’s a very good thing. Mitchell called game with a deadly series of moves on a stepback three last night that sent his defender (the nameless blob above who once went by the name Grant Williams ) to the floor.

Filthy. Donovan Mitchell has been an ascending talent in the league for the last few years, capped off by an incredible postseason stretch in the bubble in 2020, in which he averaged 29.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. That carried over into this season.

Advertisement

Nothing says “Shaq? I don’t know her” like posting identical statistics before and after a stupid and baseless attack, while leading your first-place team in scoring. The Jazz are 20-5, have the best record in all of basketball, and have beat the Clippers, Bucks, and now the Celtics so far in the young season. Mitchell is doing just fine.