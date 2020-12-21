Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
College Basketball

See it: Fran Belibi keeps dunking all over women’s basketball

carronjphillips
Carron J. Phillips
Filed to:Francesca Belibi
Francesca Belibistanford cardinalwomen's basketball
Stanford’s Fran Belibi will make you a believer.
Image: AP

White men may not be able to jump, but Black girls can.

Fran Belibi, a sophomore at Stanford, added another dunk to her resume on Monday when she threw one down on UCLA.

Earlier this season, she dunked on Cal. For some reason, Belibi likes to posterize the other California schools.

Fans of women’s basketball will inform you that this isn’t new for Belibi, as the 6-foot-1 forward has been doing this since high school.

There was this one.

And then this one when she was 15.

Belibi even won the dunk contest at the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game when she defeated current Florida guard Scottie Lewis and Precious Achiuwa - who was the 20th overall pick in November’s NBA Draft. It was the first time a girl won the contest since Candace Parker made history when she did it in 2004.

Dunking has no gender.

Carron J. Phillips

Saginaw Native. Morehouse Man. Syracuse (Newhouse) Alum. 2019 NABJ Award Winner. 2016 PABJ Journalist of the Year. I only eat my wings lemon-peppered. And I like brown liquor & brown women.

