SEE IT: Here’s the exact moment the Diamondbacks became a parody of themselves

An obviously hobbled Daniel Vogelbach scored as the Diamondbacks hit a new low. Screenshot : Bally Sports

Some plays are so bad, they’re good. We had one down in Phoenix last night.

I’m obviously not talking about Deandre Ayton’s ridiculous alley-oop dunk for the win. That was legitimately amazing.

Advertisement

This was amazingly stupid.

The Arizona Diamondbacks own the worst record in the MLB. They’re 27 games out in the NL West and the team recently snapped a franchise-record 17-game losing streak. But don’t worry, they’re setting MLB records in another category: longest losing streak on the road (currently at 23).

While the road hasn’t been great for Arizona, Chase Field isn’t much better. Let’s check out an example from last night’s 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, shall we?

In the top of the sixth, with a runner at first and second, Omar Narváez hit a single to center field. Pavin Smith threw to the cutoff man … who threw it to another infielder.

Problem is, while Daniel Vogelbach was rounding third base, he injured himself and hobbled to home plate. There was enough time to lob one over to the catcher and tag Vogelbach out. But no one did that.

You can see for yourself.

Advertisement

Throw the damn ball!

The additional angle is also ridiculously painful to watch — legitimately painful for Vogelbach, and just plain cringey for the Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

It’s going to be a long summer in the valley. Arizona fans, keep enjoying your basketball team.

Advertisement

The box score from last night’s MLB game listed attendance at 9,358. 16,645 packed a smaller basketball arena across the street.

The good news is that once the NBA season is over, Cardinals games will be just around the corner. Hang in there, Diamondbacks fans.