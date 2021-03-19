SEE IT: NCAA buzzer beaters, sick dishes, upsets and wedgies (?!) as we get March Madness back

Sick shot, but this one didn’t matter in the end. Image : Getty Images

It’s been two years, so we’ve forgotten what March Madness felt like until today.

The game of the afternoon was obviously the South Region’s 7-10 match-up between Florida and Virginia Tech, which actually went into overtime.

Naheim. Alleyne. Onions.

Unfortunately for the Hokies, Florida hung on for the 75-70 victory behind 19 points and 14 rebounds from Colin Castleton.

Tournament favorite Illinois sports one of the country’s deepest teams, highlighted by none other than Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, Puerto Rican native Andre Curbelo, who nutmegged a defender with a between the legs bounce pass to fellow New Yorker Kofi Cockburn.

If you’re from a certain region, you know he’s been doing this. Top-seeded Illinois romped 16-seed Drexel 78-49.

And … a block wedgie? Mark Vital of Baylor pinned a dunk attempt in between the backboard and rim during their contest against Hartford.

Baylor shook off a slow start to win 79 -55.