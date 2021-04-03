SEE IT: New ‘Space Jam’ trailer showcases LeBron, ’toons, and formulaic fun

Fun. That’s ... all ... folks. Screenshot : Warner Brothers Pictures

The trailer for the new Space Jam movie came out on Saturday.

And… it’s fine.

Like, really, that’s all. It’s fine. The plot will be formulaic, the jokes will be predictable, and if you go in just looking to have a good time, that’s most likely what you’ll get. If you’re looking for more, like an actual high-concept film, you’re looking in the wrong place and need to go back and watch the original Space Jam, which was pretty much the same thing.

And that’s not a knock on the original Space Jam. It was great fun, but also pretty transparent in things like using Wayne Knight’s character to take shots at Jerry Krause and stroke Michael Jordan’s ego.

Here, LeBron James just wanted to have a good time. Don Cheadle showed up to have a good time. And the animators showed up to have a good time.

So, they put Game of Thrones and Westeros in their planetary montage…

Screenshot : Warner Brothers Pictures

… and then Hogwarts on a list of possible destinations to send James before he winds up on Tune World…

Screenshot : Warner Brothers Pictures

…and once on Tune World, the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo is driving around...

Screenshot : Warner Brothers Pictures

...and Lola Bunny and James re-enact the iconic image of James’ dunk with Dwyane Wade celebrating...

Screenshot : Warner Brothers Pictures

...as the big game is attended by everyone from the Scooby-Doo gang to Dino from The Flintstones to the villains of A Clockwork Orange?

Screenshot : Warner Brothers Pictures

Okay, that one’s weird, but everyone involved in this clearly put a lot of thought into stuffing it with as many gags as possible. And that’s all we really need out of this. The only reason to make another Space Jam movie is nostalgia, and if you’re going to do that, go all in. The movie will only be as fun as the people making it enjoy making it, so based on the trailer, it should be great — so long as that’s all you’re looking for it to be.

And after the past year, why should we be looking for anything more?