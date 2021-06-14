Scotland’s David Marshall got himself Spider-Manned up in the net but could not make the save. Photo : Getty Images

Euro 2021 (technically Euro 2020, but whatever) just started and I think we’ve already seen the goal of the tournament. Maybe the year?

Advertisement

A few minutes into the second half of the Czech Republic-Scotland match, Patrik Schick settled a deflected ball around midfield. Instead of dribbling the ball up for a fast break, Schick noticed the goalkeeper way out of his box.

So the striker just let it fly.

Take a wild guess as to what happens next.

No, I can’t really believe what we’ve just seen, either. Can we watch it again?

Advertisement

Here’s another angle. Lord.

Advertisement

Oof. That last shot got me woozy.

The goal would be Schick’s second of the day. He was subbed off later in the half.

Advertisement

I’m not much of a soccer fan, so anytime I see an outrageous goal from midfield I try to drum up some sports comparisons in my head. Maybe this long shot is from Curry or Dame range. But that doesnt even add up, plus it would be unfair to Schick. This shot is from well beyond downtown.

The goal is cool and all, don’t get me wrong. But my favorite part of the clip is watching Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall run for the ball and get tied up in his own goal. You hate to see it if you’re a Scottish supporter. But… this is pretty funny.

Advertisement

In the end, it was Schick’s day. He scored both goals for the Czech Republic and helped his team win the match 2-nil. They are now tied with England with three points atop Group D.