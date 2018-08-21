Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty)

Ottawa Senators assistant GM Randy Lee was suspended back in June following a May arrest in Buffalo for harassing a 19-year-old hotel shuttle driver during the NHL scouting combine. With that case still pending and his time away from the team now approaching the end of its third month, Lee today officially resigned from his post. Per an Associated Press report:

“I have to think about my obligations to the hockey team,” Lee said. “They need an assistant general manager who can focus completely on the coming season. Until this matter is behind me, however, I’m not in a position to do that.”

Lee was arrested May 28 after he allegedly got handsy and made lewd comments to a 19-year-old man who was shuttling him back to his hotel. Lee’s attorney filed a motion to have the case dismissed, and the next stage of the case, a motion hearing, has reportedly been pushed back to mid-September. The announcement on the Senators website says the search for Lee’s replacement is underway.

