Photo: Dilip Vishwanat (Getty)

The Chicago Cubs held their annual fan convention over the weekend, and one of the festivities was former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster hosting a mock late night show with current Cubs players as his guests. This was a chance for players to “cut loose” and “show their real personalities,” and that led to Kris Bryant taking a very light jab at the city of St. Louis:



To any normal person, this was nothing but a bit of unremarkable, stage-managed fun, but to Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina it was an assault on sacred baseball norms carried out by a stupid loser:

Buddy, please relax.