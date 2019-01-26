Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In the 65th minute Sevilla’s La Liga match against Levante, the home squad appeared to have an all-but-guaranteed goal. Sevilla took the botched corner kick from their opponents and immediately started on the break towards their goal. Pablo Sarabia, who began the counter, made a quick pass to Wissam Ben Yedder, who kicked it over to Quincy Promes. The Dutchman’s weak cross made it to the feet of Sarabia in the box, but the shot ended up being just as poor as the pass itself and went just wide of the net.



To save face, Sevilla more than made up for the gaffe by scoring three goals later on to eventually take three points from a 5-0 victory.

