Shane Long wasted literally no time putting Southampton up on Watford today, throwing his body in front of a Craig Cathcart pass and running onto the deflected ball before flipping it over Watford’s keeper just 7.69 seconds into the match, making it the fastest goal ever scored in Premier League history:

Former Tottenham forward Ledley King had previously held the EPL record for the goal he scored 9.82 seconds into a match against Bradford City in 2000. While a record in England’s top division, Long’s goal took a relative eternity compared to the one Saudi striker Nawaf Al Abed scored for Al Hilal in 2009, his two-second strike believed to be the quickest goal ever scored in a professional match: