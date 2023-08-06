Shemar Moore is a cornhole world champion, brought to you by The Ocho





Shemar Moore is more than simply the star of the S.W.A.T reboot, the former host Soul Train, and wearer of the most obviously fake cornrows in world history. When not working in front of a camera, he clearly spends an enormous amount of time playing cornhole — probably even more so now due to the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike.

ESPN brought back The Ocho at the end of last week. For 43 consecutive hours, ESPN2 aired competitions like cornhole and disc golf. Sure these events are not held in coliseums with 80,000 people chanting “MAX-I-MUS!” or “REF YOU SUCK!” but the middle of summer presents an ideal time for alternative sports entertainment.

Superhole IV was held on Friday featuring a gang of celebrities as well as cornhole professionals. Defending back-to-back champions Doug Flutie and Matt Guy were not a part of the group this year. The door was left wide open for Moore and his partner Trey “The Robot” Burchfield to slide right into the 2023 Superhole IV Championship.

Cornhole is mostly thought of as a game played at frat houses and dive bars, not so much by network television stars. However, the cornhole bug has bitten Moore and he has linked up with a cornhole. Chances of winning a championship do significantly increase when playing alongside a professional nicknamed “The Robot.”

Burchfield’s release is as automatic as Julio Rodríguez’s Home Run Derby pitcher. No wasted motion, he just casually launches bean bags into holes like he is practicing free throws in an empty gym. Moore is no slouch though — unlike your best friend who you wish you didn’t have to team up with all the time in college. He tends to use the entire board for his shots, but his technique works. While the duo didn’t win last year’s tournament, Moore was on fire when they knocked out Chuck Liddell.

For those familiar with Moore’s work away from cornhole field and streets of Los Angeles, specifically his days hosting Soul Train, he is not in short supply of energy. While Don Cornelius brought a cool disc jockey personality to the program, Moore was a horsefly bouncing from wall to wall.

No hair, 20 years later, and the man is bursting with enthusiasm. Moore has a cornhole set up in his backyard and regularly hosts tournaments. People Magazine was present for one of these and it appears that the national anthem is played. Moore said on the Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020 that co-star David Lim has had Super Bowl rings made for the winners. The S.W.A.T. cast has an Instagram handle named @swatcornhole.

This activity is no PBR-swilling way to pass the night for Moore and Co. They approach the game like Michael Jordan on the golf course. And Moore’s dedication has earned him an honor that can never be taken from him.

On a Friday night in August on The Ocho, he took home the SuperHole Championship. Eat your heart out Average Joe’s Gym.